NPCC adds three clubs for students

Students at North Platte Community College have three new clubs to join this semester.

The college’s board of governors approved The Shield at their meeting last week. Minds Matter and Light Company were accepted earlier in the summer.

The Shield

The Shield is a pep band open to students, faculty and staff at NPCC. The idea behind it is to bring together NPCC musicians who will perform a variety of music genres, including but not limited to, rock, jazz, popular music and dance.

“We’re hoping to use the club to encourage more student involvement at our athletic competitions,” said Jennifer Winder, adjunct music instructor. “Members will perform the national anthem at games and will be responsible for working on a school song. Some students wrote one last year — they came up with the lyrics, music and everything. We just need to get it up and going.”

Minds Matter

Minds Matter will serve as NPCC’s official psychology club. Its purpose is to promote student leadership, knowledge of psychology as a science, mental health awareness and service opportunities for the campus and community. It is open to all part-time and full-time students.

“Minds Matter is very much student driven,” said Courtney Johnston, club co-advisor. “Right now, the mental health piece is what students are interested in.”

Co-advisor Erin Renwick said the current focus is on mental-health related trainings. The goal is to eventually work toward group panels and discussions with students about psychology and mental health — related topics.

“We look forward to volunteering in the community and spreading mental health awareness to as many people as we can,” said Renwick. “It is an important matter to the students who spearheaded this group, and we want to create a safe space where people can feel comfortable and seen.”

Light Company

Light Company is open to students, faculty and staff at NPCC. It is designed to provide opportunities for growth in Christ, fellowship among students, Christian outreach to the campus and community and encouragement of students to follow Christ and participate in His church.

NPCC student Josiah Wriedt said he appreciates the social aspect of the club and especially enjoyed a barbecue the club hosted.

“We’ve done campfires and other fun stuff too,” said Kelee Ann Littrell, NPCC student. “We wanted a club that would provide a place for students to come and feel safe and be themselves. We’ve met on campus and talked about the Gospel and what it means to be made for more than just life — about how students can bring their light into the community and to those around them. We want them to know God is with them and leading them in a way to bring them glory.”