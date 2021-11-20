NPCC alum finds strength through fitness journey

Over the summer, Hoover added pain-free performance specialist to her list of certifications. She will be nutrition certified by the end of the year.

“My initial goal was to be able to keep up with my kids,” said Hoover. “Now I feel like I’ve built a body that is strong and healthy for anybody — not ‘just a mom’.”

Her journey has become a family affair. Hoover’s kids, now ages 9, 7 and 5 enjoy exercising with her at home and often take the initiative to work out by themselves.

“I hope they see what I’ve achieved and apply it to themselves,” Hoover said. “I want them to look at health as an investment in their future — not purely from the aesthetic standpoint but as what’s best for their body so they can feel better and move the way they’re supposed to.”

She’s also hopeful other mothers will be able to relate to her story and find the confidence and motivation to improve their lives.