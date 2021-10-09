NPCC announces surplus electronics auction

North Platte Community College will sell off many of its surplus electronics beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 18. The sale will continue through 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

TVs, some of which are 60-inch LGs, laptops and printers will be among the many items made available to the public for purchase.

Electronics can be viewed next week at airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college. Items will continue to be added as the auction progresses.

They will be sold “as is,” and all sales will be final.

Bidders must create an account or connect to an existing Google or Facebook account to register for the auction. They will receive email updates on items they’ve bid on and a “buy it now” option will also be available.

Those who choose to “buy now” will be able to pick up their items the day they purchase them. Those who opt for the bidding process must pick up their items by Oct. 28 unless other arrangements are made ahead of time.

All payments will be due at time of pick up on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Only cash or checks, no credit or debit cards, will be accepted. Winners must also have the winning bid email with them.

Upon arrival, buyers must first check in at the Welcome Center before paying at the Business Office then proceeding to the Information Services department with their receipt for pick up.