NPCC Basketball clinic planned for Dec. 12

The North Platte Community College Knights women’s basketball team will offer a basketball clinic for boys and girls in first through sixth grades Dec. 12.

Registrations will be accepted at the door but will be limited to 80.

Participants in the Holiday Hoops Extravaganza will learn fundamental skills such as passing, dribbling and shooting. They will then put those skills into practice through scrimmage play.

The clinic is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

The cost is $40 which includes instruction, a T-shirt, free admission to select home games when wearing the T-shirt and a photo and autograph session with the NPCC women’s basketball team.

Registration forms can be found online at npccknights.com/sports/wbkb/2021-22/files/Holiday_Camps_Brochure.pdf. Checks can be made payable to “North Platte Community College-Women’s Basketball Program,” and both the checks and registration forms can be turned in the day of the clinic.

More information is available through head coach Jeff Thurman at thurmanj@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3756.