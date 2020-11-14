NPCC basketball player is business student of month

A North Platte Community College women’s basketball player has been named NPCC’s Business Student of the Month for November.

Amber Wolever is originally from Brush, Colorado. She graduated from Brush High School in 2019 and is currently studying Agribusiness at NPCC. This is her second year on the Knights Women’s Basketball Team.

“Words can’t express how deserving Amber is in receiving this recognition,” said Angie Chittick, business and office technology instructor. “Amber has had to deal with so much adversity in her young life that she is such an inspiration. She has been resolute in this unprecedented semester. Amber’s character, perseverance, attitude, work ethic and academic ability are exemplary. It has been a privilege getting to work with Amber, and I wish her the best in achieving all her goals and dreams.”

Wolever decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps in attending NPCC. Her sister played volleyball at the college.

“Everyone has always been very welcoming and made me feel at home at NPCC,” Wolever said. “NPCC and the faculty have given me the opportunity to play basketball and get a good education as well as make lifelong friends along the way.”