NPCC dental assisting students to be recognized with pinning ceremony

Ten graduates of the dental assisting program at North Platte College will be recognized with a pinning ceremony July 8. They are:

Brady

Trinity Christophersen

Maxwell

Arisa Mackey

McCook

Tatjana Dragoner

North Platte

Vanessa Heins, Jayden Leal, Sumar Mathews, Abril Mendoza, Ashley Murphy, Katie Piper, Patience Roebuck.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

