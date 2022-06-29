NPCC dental assisting students to be recognized with pinning ceremony

Ten graduates of the dental assisting program at North Platte College will be recognized with a pinning ceremony July 8. They are:
Brady
Trinity Christophersen
Maxwell
Arisa Mackey
McCook
Tatjana Dragoner
North Platte
Vanessa Heins, Jayden Leal, Sumar Mathews, Abril Mendoza, Ashley Murphy, Katie Piper, Patience Roebuck.
The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.