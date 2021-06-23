NPCC honors employees for service

She also taught a health and elementary education class and remained an instructor at the college until 1974.

“About that time, a woman named Barb Reifler, who had graduated from North Platte High School, had come back to do student teaching under Linda Carlson,” said Howard in an interview in 2016. “(Barb) and I started a volleyball team at the college, and I paid her out of my paycheck to coach it because with little kids, I didn’t have time for that.”

Howard did, however, manage a concession stand at home games. Prior to use of the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium, when basketball was still played at North Platte High School, she and her husband, Jack, would pop popcorn in the basement of the old post office and carry it to the games to sell.

Howard also took on the role of scorekeeper for both volleyball and basketball — something she continued for 42 years.

In addition to being recognized in front of their peers Tuesday, Howard and the other honorees received pins and certificates as a thank you for their service throughout the years.