NPCC music department assists with playhouse fundraiser

Members of North Platte Community College’s music department are giving back this holiday season by volunteering for a fundraiser for the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Music instructor Kristin Simpson, vocal coach Melissa Mitchell and students Chris Terry and Dylan Rogge will be the featured performers in “Canteen Cabaret.”

The show will include a virtual meet and greet with the singers as well as performances of holiday classics such as “Deck the Halls,” “Still a Bach Christmas” and “Christmas Day.”

The concert will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday on the playhouse Facebook page alongside a link soliciting donations. Any money collected will be put toward renovations of the historic Fox theater. The goal is $10,000.

“This is where we’re from,” Simpson said of why the music department volunteered to help with the fundraiser. “We belong to the community. The community supports us in our musical endeavors, so it’s wonderful to be able to support the community in its endeavors.”

Mitchell is on the playhouse board of directors. She said it means a lot to have the college involved.

“To have singers with that level of talent who are willing to partner with the playhouse and donate their time to our cause is amazing,” Mitchell said. “Support like that really helps bind our community together, and we are so grateful for it.”