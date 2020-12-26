NPCC names Business Student of Month

Keegan Knott is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for December.

Knott graduated from North Platte High School in 2013. He is currently pursuing an Associate of Science degree at NPCC.

“I chose NPCC because it is my hometown college and has an excellent reputation,” Knott said. “The NPCC faculty have bettered me as a person and as a student. They have also better prepared me for a career in my desired field. Every encounter I’ve had with NPCC faculty has been very positive, and I will greatly miss the environment.”

Knott will graduate from NPCC this month then plans to attend Purdue University Global to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance. His end goal is to live and work in Nebraska.

“Keegan is a conscientious student who is great to have in class,” said Cathy Nutt, business instructor. “He is always present — and by that, I mean he is not only in attendance but is also involved with the class, answering questions and helping his peers when needed. He is very focused on his education and goals, and I am excited to see where he lands in the future because I know he will go far.”

Outside of school, Knott enjoys long-distance running, mixed martial arts, spending time with his son, Preston, household projects and serving as a U.S. Army Reserve firefighter.