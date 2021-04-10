North Platte Community College basketball player Slavomyr Marchenko is NPCC’s Business Student of the Month for April. Marchenko is from Kyiv, Ukraine. He graduated from Anders High School in Warsaw, Poland, in 2019. He will earn an Associate of General Studies degree from NPCC in May. “NPCC provides excellent conditions to develop myself as a student and as an athlete,” said Marchenko. “I like the faculty, and I know that I can always expect help and support if I need it.” Marchenko is a member of the NPCC Knights men’s basketball team. He plans to transfer to a four-year college or university to continue both basketball and his studies after commencement. Outside of sports and school, Marchenko enjoys reading, playing video games and watching TV. His parents are Svitlana and Vyacheslav Marchenko.
NPCC names Business Student of the Month for April
- MPCC Communications
