NPCC offering beginning sign language course

North Platte Community College will offer a beginning American Sign Language class next month. Sessions are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 1 to Oct. 27.

Students in the class will learn about and practice American Sign Language. Emphasis will be placed on the alphabet, numbers and the top 50 signs.

The course will be taught by Darsha Pelland, who believes ASL is a great way to overcome communication barriers.

Pelland has a Master of Arts degree in deaf education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has been teaching deaf and hard of hearing students for approximately 24 years. During that time, she has worked for Ralston Middle School in Ralston and Educational Service Unit 16 based out of Ogallala.

The class will be in Room 203 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte.

The fee is $75.

Those interested in registering can do so online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by emailing smeltzerj@mpcc.edu or by calling 308-535-3678.