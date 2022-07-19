NPCC offering condensed orientation for non-trads

North Platte Community College is making it easier for non-traditional students to attend orientation at NPCC.

Non-traditional students are prospective students who have been out of school for at least a year. The college has planned a series of shortened orientation sessions for them — designed to accommodate busy schedules.

The events are geared toward those who work full-time and can’t attend a registration day during regular business hours, those who have children but no childcare and those who prefer to attend a session with other non-traditional students.

Participants will learn about financial aid, scholarships, student support resources, student engagement, time management, important dates and how to find textbooks.

The focus is on non-trads who have already signed up for classes, but those who have not may also attend. Sign up on site or make an appointment to sign up for classes at a later time.

The dates of the orientation sessions are:

Aug. 1: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 9: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 20: 1-3 p.m.

All will begin in the Welcome Center on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd. The first 15 minutes of each event will be designated for check-in.

“Attendees are welcome to bring their families,” said Bobbi Muehlenkamp, director of the college’s Learning Commons. “We will provide a ‘grab and go’ meal, and activities for children will also be available. RSVPs are requested.”

Register online at campus.mpcc.edu/ICS/RSVP.

The shortened orientation sessions are restricted to non-traditional students only. Traditional and residential students should plan to attend new student orientation Aug. 19.