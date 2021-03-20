NPCC offers Zoom class on crime scene investigation

Crime Scene Investigation will be the topic of a new Zoom class offered at North Platte Community College.

The instructor is Lynne Dean, a forensic consultant who spent 35 years as a latent fingerprint examiner for the King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle, Washington.

Dean’s goal is to convey the importance of forensic evidence. Everything from staged and famous crime scenes to robberies and homicides will be addressed.

Because of the graphic nature of some of the content presented, the class is limited to those 18 and older.

There are two sessions: 6 to 9 p.m. on April 15 and 1 to 4 p.m. on May 2.

The cost is $29. Register online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by emailing smeltzerj@mpcc.edu or by calling 308-535-3678.