NPCC partners with UNL to offer Mars exploration camp

Area youth will have the opportunity to explore Mars through two classes being offered by the North Platte Community College Business and Community Education department and the University of Nebraska.

The program is open to students grades three to six. The cost is $10 per class.

“These sessions are part of the National 4-H STEM Challenge, which is an annual initiative to inspire kids everywhere to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on learning,” said Kate Marshall, associate extension educator for UNL and instructor for the classes. “For the past 12 years, 4-H has developed fun, accessible challenges that show kids how STEM skills can be applied to the world around them.”

The first class, Mars Base Camp, is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12. It will be in Room 202 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.

Students in the class will attempt to “land” on Mars and discover features that are important for setting up a base camp. They will then use engineering skills to build a vehicle that can explore the surface of the planet.