NPCC plans ceremony to show vet appreciation

North Platte Community College is inviting the public to a ceremony to honor America’s veterans.

The Veterans Appreciation Meet-and-Greet is from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Area military vets are invited to attend, be recognized and share stories of their time in the armed forces. A short video will be shown about the U.S. Marine Corps. Refreshments will be provided.

The evening is also designated as Military Appreciation Night for the NPCC men’s basketball game. All active-duty military members, veterans and their families will receive free admission to watch the Knights take on Cloud County. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

—MPCC Communications

