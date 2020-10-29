 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCC plans fall musical recital
0 comments

NPCC plans fall musical recital

  • 0

The talent of the NPCC music department will be on display at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 during a livestreamed fall recital at npccknights.com.

“Listeners will hear compositions that span over 500 years, beginning with Claudio Monteverdi, a composer ahead of his time, from the mid-1500s through the past decade,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “Students are preparing some dramatic music, both classical and contemporary, from the U.S. and Europe. I am very proud of what they are accomplishing in lessons and know they will impress everyone who hears them.”

The following students will perform:

» Flute — Jennifer Winder, North Platte.

» Soprano — Lisa Pickett, North Platte.

» Tenor — Brandon Montgomery, Maxwell.

» Tenor — Christopher Terry, Grant.

» Baritone — Dylan Rogge, Fairbury.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CNN: New rise in coronavirus cases in counties that held Trump rallies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News