NPCC plans fall musical recital

The talent of the NPCC music department will be on display at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 during a livestreamed fall recital at npccknights.com .

“Listeners will hear compositions that span over 500 years, beginning with Claudio Monteverdi, a composer ahead of his time, from the mid-1500s through the past decade,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “Students are preparing some dramatic music, both classical and contemporary, from the U.S. and Europe. I am very proud of what they are accomplishing in lessons and know they will impress everyone who hears them.”