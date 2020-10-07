NPCC plans virtual concert series

The North Platte Community College music department will offer its jazz and choir concerts in a virtual format next week.

The jazz band performance will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at npccknights.com. The choir concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the same link.

“Our theme this year is jazz and blues, and it will prove to be quite fun,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “Viewers should be prepared to tap their toes and hum along to classics from the 1950s on up. That includes the fun and goofy children’s song, ‘I Bought Me a Cat,’ adapted by well-known American composer Aaron Copland. The 1970s song, ‘Free Bird,’ will get heads bobbing.”

The jazz band will also perform selections such as: “How’s the Weather” and “Tastes Like Chicken.” It will be directed by jazz coach Jennifer Winder.

The choir performance will include additional songs, “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Yesterday” and “The Rhythm of Life.” The choir will be directed by Simpson and accompanied by Winder.

The following students will be featured:

» Cody — Grace Ford.

» Cozad — Desaray Schwarz.

» Fairbury — Dylan Rogge.