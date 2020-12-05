NPCC psychology instructor to retire

That’s when he decided to switch to psychology.

Johnson ended up taking intro to psychology through the University of Illinois and was accepted into the school’s graduate program. He subsequently began teaching psychology as a grad student in 1966.

Johnson obtained a master’s degree in learning theory from the University of Illinois and later also earned a doctorate in behavior genetics. He was part of the university’s faculty, teaching child development, during the last four years that he was working toward a PhD.

“I continued teaching on and off over the years,” Johnson said. “I was also a consultant with the State of Illinois for a time in various roles related to psychology until I decided to go back for a second master’s degree. I earned a master’s in counseling from the Lincoln Christian Seminary in Lincoln, Illinois, then began doing counseling.”

By 2000, Johnson was ready to return to teaching. He had three interview offers, one of which was from NPCC.