NPCC raffle car tours college service area

The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will stay close to home through the first week of August.

The Cutlass will be in McCook all day Thursday. It will be set up from 10-11:30 a.m. at Midwest Liberty FCU, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Nebraskaland Tire and Service and from 2-3:30 p.m. at NAPA Auto Parts-Southwest Farm and Auto Supply.

On Friday, the car will travel to Ogallala. It will be on display at the A&W Restaurant, 1103 W. First St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m. July 29, the public will have the opportunity to view the car at the North Platte Walmart.

The Oldsmobile will visit Curtis Aug. 2-3. It will be outside Herrick Auto and Marine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Yellow Rose Lounge from 5-8 p.m. both days.

On Aug. 5, the raffle car will head to the 15th annual Dam Car Show at Trenton where it will be on display from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at all locations.