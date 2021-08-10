NPCC raffle pickup headed to Valentine

The 2021 North Platte Community College raffle pickup will travel from one end of the Mid-Plains Community College service area to the other this week.

Beginning Friday, the burnt orange 1955 Chevy stepside short box will be in Valentine. It will be set up at the Cherry County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

It will then be in Imperial from noon to 5 p.m. MT Saturday for the annual Car Nutz show at the Chase County Fair.

The drawing for the pickup will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte.