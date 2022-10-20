NPCC’s Rho Zeta honored by Sigma Kappa Delta as Ivy Chapter

North Platte Community College’s Rho Zeta chapter has been recognized as an Ivy Chapter by Sigma Kappa Delta.

SKD is the official English honor society for two-year colleges. SKD’s central purpose is to confer distinction upon students of the English language and literature in undergraduate studies.

There are more than 100 active chapters throughout the U.S., but NPCC is the only school in Nebraska to offer one.

To be distinguished as an Ivy Chapter, chapters must:

Induct new members within the current academic year.

Elect officers for the upcoming year before May.

Hold regular meetings.

Complete and submit a year-end report.

Make a minimum contribution to the national project, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Rho Zeta was founded at NPCC in 2018. The chapter conducts a book drive every year as a community service project, and last year, inducted 18 new members.

To be considered, students had to complete at least one college level English class, earning a “B” or higher, complete at least 12 semester hours of college level courses and have a minimum overall G.P.A. of 3.0.

“I’m pleased and proud that our chapter has been recognized as one of only 14 Ivy Chapters this fall,” said sponsor Kristi Leibhart. “Our members work to promote literacy through book drives and other means. This spring, we are hoping to attend the international Sigma Kappa Delta/Sigma Tau Delta convention in Denver.”

This year’s Rho Zeta officers are: Ann Marie Baker, president; Gabrielle Dowling, vice president; Brianna Rico, secretary and Aweis Aweis, member-at-large.