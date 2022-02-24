NPCC’s spring concert delayed

The NPCC spring concert, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to May 5. More details about the event will be available closer to that time.
To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.
The Rasmussens urge people to get second opinions for medical diagnoses. “If we wouldn’t have done it, we would be visiting Mark’s grave every year, instead of enjoying his life with his family,” Melinda Rasmussen said.
A bill in the Legislature would put $50 million in federal COVID relief money toward bonus payments for an estimated 20,000 nurses in Nebraska.
Here's a look at which counties have seen the biggest housing growth over the last decade — and why.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's government said Tuesday all pornography websites will be legally required to verify that users are 18 or older as part of new online safety rules.
Alex and Abigail Bostwick didn't realize that Tuesday, 2/22/22, was going to be a big deal when Abigail's doctor set the date to deliver the couple's twins by cesarean section.
The mandate, which was reinstated Jan. 14 as the omicron variant wreaked havoc on local hospitals, will end Friday night, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez announced.
"It was awful," her mom said. "And I think me being medical and knowing worst-case scenarios and everything that could happen was the worst because my mind automatically went to the what ifs."
Despite the belief that people are deeply skeptical of strangers, study after study shows that humans are primed to trust one another.
Exactly 100 years have passed since a young Polish immigrant named Frank Kawa bought a bar called Johnny’s at the corner of 27th and L Streets in Omaha and decided to turn it into something more.
