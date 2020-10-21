 Skip to main content
NPCC softball/museum team up for movie night
The North Platte Community College Knights Softball Team is joining forces with the Lincoln County Historical Museum to offer throwback horror movies Oct. 30-31.

The event takes the place of the haunted village fundraiser the organizations typically cohost, which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The movies will be offered in a drive-through format. They will begin at 7 p.m. each night. The movies will include, “House on Haunted Hill,” “Nosferatu” and “Hitch Hiker.”

Admission is $5 per person. Hot dogs, popcorn and bottles of water will also be available for $2 per item. Proceeds will be split between the team and museum.

