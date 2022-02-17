NPCC spring concert to feature global theme

The North Platte Community College music department will take audience members around the world with its spring concert March 3.

Performances will feature music from Cuba, Ireland, Canada, Austria, South Africa and France in addition to American frontier, jazz and rag time selections.

Songs will include “Warrior,” “La Música,” “Shule Aroon” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” among many others.

“We are exploring the various beautiful and exciting music found in all our nations,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “Music connects us all in a common language, and we are excited to share what we’ve discovered on our travels.”

Members of NPCC’s Concert Choir, Knightingales and Jazzy Knights will perform. They include:

Concert choir (asterisk denotes Knightingales):

» Faith Miller of Mullen.

» Lisa Pickett of North Platte*.

» MaKayla Raymond of North Platte*.

» Trenton Emmons of McCook.

Jazzy Knights: