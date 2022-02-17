 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NPCC spring concert to feature global theme
The North Platte Community College music department will take audience members around the world with its spring concert March 3.

Performances will feature music from Cuba, Ireland, Canada, Austria, South Africa and France in addition to American frontier, jazz and rag time selections.

Songs will include “Warrior,” “La Música,” “Shule Aroon” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” among many others.

“We are exploring the various beautiful and exciting music found in all our nations,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “Music connects us all in a common language, and we are excited to share what we’ve discovered on our travels.”

Members of NPCC’s Concert Choir, Knightingales and Jazzy Knights will perform. They include:

Concert choir (asterisk denotes Knightingales):

» Faith Miller of Mullen.

» Lisa Pickett of North Platte*.

» MaKayla Raymond of North Platte*.

» Trenton Emmons of McCook.

Jazzy Knights:

» Faith Miller, alto saxophone/flute.

» Trenton Emmons, tenor saxophone/ baritone saxophone.

» Kim Koch of North Platte, trap set/auxiliary percussion.

» Don Kurre of North Platte, bass guitar.

» Lisa Pickett of North Platte, keyboard.

Simpson will direct the concert choir and Knightingales, both of which will be accompanied by Jennifer Winder. Winder will also direct the Jazzy Knights.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

