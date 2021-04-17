NPCC STEM Club markets seedlings

North Platte Community College’s STEM Club is selling seedlings to raise money for science kits for local elementary students.

STEM Club members conduct science shows in surrounding schools every year. Take home materials are provided to encourage continued learning after the shows are over.

“We call it ‘take home science,’” said Jared Daily, MPCC physics and engineering instructor. “We have a variety of tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers that we have been sprouting and growing. They will be ready to sell in a couple of weeks.”

Seedlings are $1 each, according to a press release.

They can be purchased by emailing dailyj@mpcc.edu or calling 308-221-6434.