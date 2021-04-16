NPCC student art to be featured at arts center

The North Platte Community College art department will end the school year with a spring show at the Prairie Arts Center.

The show will feature two-dimensional works from all current art students. That includes students in the drawing I and II, life drawing, art structure, painting I and II and design classes.

The show is free and open to the public. It will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, from April 17 to 30.

The Prairie Arts Center is located at 416 N. Dewey St., in North Platte. All visitors will be required to wear face masks and socially distance.