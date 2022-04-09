NPCC students benefit from over $1M worth of scholarships

The North Platte Community College Foundation has awarded more than $1 million worth of scholarships to students in the past six years.

That’s according to Jacob Rissler, director of institutional advancement, who said 1,005 students have benefited from a total of $1,096,812 since 2016.

Funding for memorial scholarships, annual scholarships and named endowed scholarships comes from a variety of sources including employee and community donations.

The NPCC Foundation conducts a yearly campaign throughout the month of April to assist with its fundraising efforts. The campaign coincides with Community College Month and concludes on North Platte Giving Day, which is May 4.

Hosted by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, North Platte Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event that provides an opportunity for people to donate to their favorite causes in Lincoln County. Financial contributions can be pre-scheduled beginning April 20.

Contributions can be made online at northplattegiving.org/npccfoundation. The minimum donation is $10, but there’s no maximum limit.

Donations are tax deductible as charitable contributions, and all of the money gifted to the NPCC Foundation will be used for “best use” scholarships.

Donations to the NPCC Foundation can also be made at any time throughout the year by contacting Rissler at risslerj@mpcc.edu or calling 308-535-3754.

For more information, go to mpcc.edu/northplattecommunitycollegefoundation.