NPCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
NPCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

More than 30 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at North Platte Community College.

PTK is the world’s largest honor society for two-year college students, and NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter.

Students are invited to join based on their grade point average. To be considered, they must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours at NPCC and have a GPA of at least 3.5. They also must maintain a GPA of 3.25 to remain a PTK member.

This year’s ceremony included two years’ worth of inductees as the ceremony for last year had to be canceled due to COVID-19. All were presented with gold stoles to wear at commencement Friday.

The new PTK members are as follows:

» Bartley: Brady Porter.

» Broken Bow: Madi Neely.

» Callaway: Delanie Pinkerton.

» Cozad: Tatiana Orozco.

» Eustis: Katy Bartell.

» Hayes Center: Avery Johnson

» Humphrey: Allie Schneider.

» Lexington: Selegna Harvey.

» Mullen: Alysen Daniels.

» Norfolk: Teagan Kennel, Josiah Wriedt.

» North Platte: Maria Bergner, Lauren Brott, Ashley Dye, Kali Griesfeller, Brandon Hiserote, Stephanie Johnson, McKynzie Kelsey, Kristyn Morris, Peyton Negley, Cailey Nutt, John Patterson, LuAnne Schrader-Songster, Julie Slattery, Kathy Welte, Riley Wiese.

» Sidney: Sarah Wamsley.

» Sutherland: Payton Hoatson, Erica Hopping.

