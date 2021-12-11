NPCC students study DNA with new equipment

New, high-tech equipment at North Platte Community College is making the analyzation of DNA sequences more efficient.

Biology instructor HaLea Messersmith implemented six gel electrophoresis machines and six mini PCR machines into her classroom last week.

“With this new equipment, we are able to offer students a firsthand, real-life experience using technology that is applied globally in medical diagnostics and so many other fields,” Messersmith said.

The gel electrophoresis machines use an agarose gel to separate nucleic acids and proteins based on their size and charge while the PCR machines amplify DNA exponentially.

“PCR machines take DNA or RNA and replicate the nucleic acids to produce hundreds of copies in a short period of time,” Messersmith said. “The technique is used in all scientific facets such as molecular diagnostics (including the COVID virus), personalized medicine, forensics, food and agriculture, and even consumer genomics.”

Monday, students in her lab used PCR machines to make copies of the beta-globin gene to determine if DNA had a sickle cell mutation. It was part of a project to diagnose sickle cell anemia in a fictional family.