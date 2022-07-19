NPCC surplus electronics auction planned for first week of August

North Platte Community College will have an online auction for surplus electronics beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 1 and continuing through 11 a.m. Aug. 5.

Items will include about 50 laptops, 10 Dell all-in-one computers, six iMacs and two Canon DLSR cameras. All will be available for viewing at: Mid-Plains Community College IT Surplus Auction Aug. 1 2022 | AirAuctioneer.

Items will continue to be added as the auction progresses. They will be sold “as is,” and all sales will be final.

Bidders must create an account or connect to an existing Google or Facebook account to register for the auction. They will receive email updates on items they’ve bid on and a “buy it now” option will also be available.

High bidders will be able to pick up their items the day they purchase them. All electronics must be picked up by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 unless other arrangements are made ahead of time.

All payments will be due at time of pick up on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Only cash or checks, no credit or debit cards, will be accepted. Winners must also have the winning bid email with them.

Upon arrival, buyers must first check in at the Welcome Center before paying at the Business Office then proceeding to the Information Services department with their receipt for pick up.