 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCC surplus equipment up for auction at Isabell
0 comments

NPCC surplus equipment up for auction at Isabell

  • 0

North Platte Community College’s Physical Resources department will offer its largest single surplus auction in a decade this week.

Items will be available for viewing and bidding Thursday through March 31 on the Isabell Auction Service website at isabellauction.com.

Trucks, trailers, engines, mowers, hardware, tools, steel and aluminum stock, construction materials, welders, electrical equipment, appliances, office furniture and shelving will be among the many items listed.

The auction is online only. A printable catalog will be available on the auction website.

Purchased items can be picked up after March 31 on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte. Signs will be posted on campus to direct buyers to the appropriate location.

More information is available through Isabell at 308-532-6944.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News