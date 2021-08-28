The North Platte Community College theater department will host auditions for its fall play, “Bus Stop,” in September. The first set of auditions are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus. Another round is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. No previous acting experience is needed for the auditions. There are roles for five men and three women. Rehearsals will be from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 27. Performances will be Nov. 12 to 14 and Nov. 19 to 21 at the playhouse. More information is available by contacting Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor, at galvanr@mpcc.edu.
NPCC theater department announces fall auditions
- MPCC Communications
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Most Nebraska counties show low transmission levels even as COVID case numbers and hospitalizations rise in the state. Here's why the CDC map may not be accurate.
Weekly case counts now are at their highest sustained level since February and have topped counts during the original surge in spring 2020.
- Updated
The governor said the moves are necessary to take pressure off of hospitals that are full, largely with non-COVID-19 patients.
- Updated
Beginning Thursday, masks will be required countywide in most indoor settings.
Katherine Wolverton, who works in one of Bryan's progressive care units, said she's shocked by the number of patients who didn't think COVID-19 was real and can't believe they got it.
The study will look at the full range of effects from COVID beginning two weeks after the illness or hospitalization. While much attention has focused on long COVID, this study will be much broader, a research leader said.
So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts through the deal.
- Updated
The $410 million project nearly doubles Children's physical capacity, creating space not only for more beds but also for new and expanded programs and services.
- Updated
Officials say full approval of the Pfizer vaccine could lead to more vaccinations, either through employer mandates or a reduction in vaccine hesitancy.
A pediatrician explains why high temperatures and extreme heat can cause children to become sick very quickly.