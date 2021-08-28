 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCC theater department announces fall auditions
0 comments

NPCC theater department announces fall auditions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Platte Community College theater department will host auditions for its fall play, “Bus Stop,” in September. The first set of auditions are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus. Another round is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. No previous acting experience is needed for the auditions. There are roles for five men and three women. Rehearsals will be from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 27. Performances will be Nov. 12 to 14 and Nov. 19 to 21 at the playhouse. More information is available by contacting Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor, at galvanr@mpcc.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News