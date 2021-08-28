NPCC theater department announces fall auditions

The North Platte Community College theater department will host auditions for its fall play, “Bus Stop,” in September. The first set of auditions are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus. Another round is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. No previous acting experience is needed for the auditions. There are roles for five men and three women. Rehearsals will be from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 27. Performances will be Nov. 12 to 14 and Nov. 19 to 21 at the playhouse. More information is available by contacting Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor, at galvanr@mpcc.edu.