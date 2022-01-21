 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NPCC theater department hosting open auditions for latest production
The North Platte Community College theater department will host open auditions at the end of the month for its spring play.

The production has yet to be determined. It could be anything from the ancient Greeks to Shakespeare, to a modern classic.

“We’re trying something new,” said Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor. “We want to give as many people the chance to get on stage as we can. By not having a play determined, I can see who is interested and give opportunities to as many as possible.”

Anyone of any age and skill level can try out. Auditions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes per person.

Rehearsals for the production will begin Feb. 2. The performance dates are April 13 through 16.

More information is available by contacting Galvan at galvanr@mpcc.edu.

