NPCC theater department presents ‘Laughing at Shakespeare’

The North Platte Community College Theater department will present “Laughing at Shakespeare” for its spring production.
Performances will feature scenes from 11 plays by the English poet, playwright and actor William Shakespeare. Those are:
» “Twelfth Night.”
» “Romeo and Juliet.”
» “The Tempest.”
» “Love’s Labour’s Lost.”
» “The Comedy of Errors.”
» “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
» “Two Gentlemen of Verona.”
» “The Taming of the Shrew.”
» “Hamlet.”
» “Much Ado About Nothing.”
» “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Performances are open to the public. They will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 20-23 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Admission is $5 per person. NPCC students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with their college-issued IDs.