NPCC theater department to host open auditions for spring play

The North Platte Community College theater department will have open auditions for its rendition of the Thornton Wilder play, “The Skin of Our Teeth,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 19.

There are parts for six men and six women ages 16 and older. There are also positions for technical crew members available — some that will have speaking lines in the show.

The auditions are open to all NPCC students and employees as well as the general public. No prior acting experience is needed.

Those who would like to audition but cannot attend at the scheduled times are asked to contact Theater Instructor Ritch Galvan at galvanr@mpcc.edu.

Rehearsals will begin Jan. 16 and continue through the performance dates March 1 to 4.