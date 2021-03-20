NPCC to host Phi Theta Kappa induction

North Platte Community College will induct two years’ worth of members into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society later this month.

A ceremony is planned for 1:30 p.m. March 28 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s South Campus. The guest speaker will be speech instructor Dr. David Potter.

The ceremony is open to the public. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and as a result, members from both 2020 and 2021 will be inducted.

PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students. NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter.

Students are invited to join based on their grade point average. To be considered, they must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours at NPCC and have a GPA of at least 3.5. They also must maintain a GPA of 3.25 to remain a PTK member.

The new inductees will be presented with yellow stoles to wear at commencement May 7.