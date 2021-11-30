 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCC to host Santa’s Workshop
0 comments

NPCC to host Santa’s Workshop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Children of all ages are invited to attend Santa’s Workshop at North Platte Community College Dec. 9.

The event is being organized by NPCC’s student life department. It’s scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Activities will include visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and prizes. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is a canned food item, which will be donated to The Salvation Army of North Platte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five tips that will save your skin while traveling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News