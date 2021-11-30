NPCC to host Santa’s Workshop

Children of all ages are invited to attend Santa’s Workshop at North Platte Community College Dec. 9.

The event is being organized by NPCC’s student life department. It’s scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Activities will include visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and prizes. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is a canned food item, which will be donated to The Salvation Army of North Platte.