NPCC to offer class about North Platte’s historical homes
“Historical Homes of North Platte” will be the subject of a new class offered through the Business and Community Education department at North Platte Community College.

Local historian and author Kaycee Anderson will lead the presentations from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 13 to 27. Participants will learn about the previous owners, backgrounds and unique facts surrounding 10 different homes every week.

Participants will meet in-person in Room 206 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The fee is $29.

To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, or by contacting Jeff Smeltzer, Business and Community Education coordinator, at 308-535-3687 or smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.

