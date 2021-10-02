NPCC to offer class on podcasting

North Platte Community College’s Business and Community Education department will offer a free, introductory podcasting class next month.

Experienced podcasters Danielle Remus and Ty Lucas will teach the course, which will include an overview of the basics of podcasting and how to get started as well as a roundtable discussion.

“Ask a Podcaster” is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in Room 204 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, or by contacting Jeff Smeltzer, Business and Community Education coordinator, at 308-535-3687 or smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.