 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCC to offer holiday concert
0 comments

NPCC to offer holiday concert

  • 0

The North Platte Community College music department will ring in the holidays with a jazz and choir concert Thursday.

The concert, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be offered via livestream at npccknights.com and on the college’s YouTube channel.

Songs will include “Mele Kalikimaka,” “African Noel,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “Santa Baby” and “A Sleigh Full of Saxes” among many others.

Simpson will direct the choir, which includes the following performers:

» Cody — Grace Ford.

» Cozad — Desaray Schwarz.

» Fairbury — Dylan Rogge.

» Grant — Christopher Terry.

» Indianola — Trenton Emmons.

» Maxwell — Brandon Montgomery.

» North Platte — Thomas Bartling, Joseph Frailey, Jordan Leal, Lisa Pickett, Ashtyn Winder.

» Paxton — Alex McConnell.

Choir members Emmons, McConnell, Leal, Terry, Rogge and Montgomery will also perform as part of the jazz band. They will be joined by Austin Macek, of Gothenburg, Teagan Kennel, of Norfolk and Don Kurre and Gregg Todd, both of North Platte.

The jazz band will be directed by Jennifer Winder.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 districts
Lifestyles

Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 districts

District 8 includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins, Chase and Dundy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Cuba 'sonic attacks' changed people's brains (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News