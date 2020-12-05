NPCC to offer holiday concert

The North Platte Community College music department will ring in the holidays with a jazz and choir concert Thursday.
The concert, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be offered via livestream at npccknights.com and on the college’s YouTube channel.
Songs will include “Mele Kalikimaka,” “African Noel,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “Santa Baby” and “A Sleigh Full of Saxes” among many others.
Simpson will direct the choir, which includes the following performers:
» Cody — Grace Ford.
» Cozad — Desaray Schwarz.
» Fairbury — Dylan Rogge.
» Grant — Christopher Terry.
» Indianola — Trenton Emmons.
» Maxwell — Brandon Montgomery.
» North Platte — Thomas Bartling, Joseph Frailey, Jordan Leal, Lisa Pickett, Ashtyn Winder.
» Paxton — Alex McConnell.
Choir members Emmons, McConnell, Leal, Terry, Rogge and Montgomery will also perform as part of the jazz band. They will be joined by Austin Macek, of Gothenburg, Teagan Kennel, of Norfolk and Don Kurre and Gregg Todd, both of North Platte.
The jazz band will be directed by Jennifer Winder.
