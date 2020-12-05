NPCC to offer holiday concert

The North Platte Community College music department will ring in the holidays with a jazz and choir concert Thursday.

The concert, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be offered via livestream at npccknights.com and on the college’s YouTube channel.

Songs will include “Mele Kalikimaka,” “African Noel,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “Santa Baby” and “A Sleigh Full of Saxes” among many others.

Simpson will direct the choir, which includes the following performers:

» Cody — Grace Ford.

» Cozad — Desaray Schwarz.

» Fairbury — Dylan Rogge.

» Grant — Christopher Terry.

» Indianola — Trenton Emmons.

» Maxwell — Brandon Montgomery.

» North Platte — Thomas Bartling, Joseph Frailey, Jordan Leal, Lisa Pickett, Ashtyn Winder.

» Paxton — Alex McConnell.