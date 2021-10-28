NPCC to present ‘Bus Stop’

The North Platte Community College theater department, in partnership with the North Platte Community Playhouse, will present “Bus Stop” as its fall production.

Performances are planned for Nov. 12 to 14 and Nov. 19 to 21 at the North Platte Community Playhouse’s Fox Theater in downtown North Platte.

“Bus Stop” was written by William Inge. The tale, set in a Kansas diner in the mid-1950s, examines the lives of eight bus passengers stranded at the diner because of a freak snowstorm. There are both romantic and comedic elements to the show, according to Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor.

“This play will seem nostalgic, but the story still connects with modern audiences,” said Galvan. “Audiences will be treated to tales of love from several different points of view.”

The play features NPCC students Dominic Hatch and Jason Sullivan, St. Pat’s student Macie Ebmeier and community members Bea Webster, Hannah Sukraw, George Haws, Benjamin Hill and Scott King.

Galvan will direct the production. The curtain will go up at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. during Sunday matinees.