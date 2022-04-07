NPCC to present ‘Rockin’ the Choir’

North Platte Community College will host its first concert under the new south campus pavilion April 23.

“NPCC Music Presents: Rockin’ the Choir” will feature performances by students, staff and community members in conjunction with Kearney-based band, Blue Plate Special.

Blue Plate Special plays songs from the 1940s to the 21st century. Using its distinctive sound, the band presents a variety of musical genres and styles including pop, classic rock, country, blues and jazz. Whether covers or originals, the songs give the audience a feel for American Roots music.

The public is invited to perform alongside the band for two songs: “With A Little Help From My Friends,” by The Beatles, and “Rock and Roll All Nite,” by Kiss.

Those interested in singing are asked to sign up at form.jotform.com/220865368162157. Adult size T-shirts are free to the first 150 registrants.

Rehearsals will begin at 5:30 p.m. with performances to follow at approximately 6:30 p.m., or as soon as rehearsals finish.

The concert is free and open to the public. Food and games will be part of the festivities.