NPCC to sell surplus electronics through an online auction

NPCC’s Information Systems department will launch an online auction at 8 a.m. Monday for surplus equipment that has been rotated out of production. Items can be viewed at airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college.

More items will be added throughout the week. The auction will continue through 5 p.m. June 30. All items will be sold “as is,” and all sales are final.

Bidders will receive email updates on items they’ve bid on and a “buy now” option will also be available.

Those who choose to “buy now” will be able to pick up their items the day they purchase them. Those who opt for the bidding process must pick up their items by 5 p.m. July 2 unless other arrangements are made ahead of time.

All payments will be due at time of pick up on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Only cash or checks, no credit or debit cards, will be accepted. Winners must also have the winning bid email with them.

Buyers must first check in at the Welcome Center before paying at the Business Office then proceeding to Information Services with their receipt for pick up.