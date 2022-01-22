NPCC will host blood drive to help with national crisis

North Platte Community College is encouraging the public to participate in a blood drive to help alleviate the national blood crisis.

The American Red Cross will be set up from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or with the blood donor skill on any Alexa-enabled device.

Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. Instructions can be found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in.