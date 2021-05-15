NPCS announces student of month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Gabriella Swift as the student of the month for May. Teachers and student council members vote on a student to receive this honor. Gabriella, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Gretchen and Joe Swift of North Platte. Her school activities include volleyball, basketball, track, honor roll and she was recently selected to be on the Strutters Dance Team for next year. Outside of school she finds time to volunteer at parish events and is a server at mass.