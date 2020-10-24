NPCS announces student of the month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Kate Roberg as the student for the month of October. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.

Roberg, a junior, is the daughter of Jane and Kenny Roberg of North Platte.

Her school activities include volleyball, track, S.A.I.N.T.S., Honor Roll. She’s captain of the Strutter dance team and is a class officer.

Outside of school she finds time to volunteer at parish events, she serves as a hospitality minister and has been an alter server.

She and her family are members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Roberg has two siblings, Isabel is a sophomore in college and Cara is an eighth grader at St. Pat’s.