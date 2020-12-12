NPCS announces Student of the Month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Chloe Guo as the student for the month of December. Teachers and student council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Chloe, a freshman, is the daughter of Ivy Zhang and Neo Guo of North Platte.
She is on the A Honor Roll and keeps busy with basketball, show choir, chorus, student council, S.A.I.N.T.S. and is on the Strutters Dance Team.
Chloe has a brother, Ashton, a junior at St. Pat’s High School.
