NPCS announces Student of the Month
The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Chloe Guo as the student for the month of December. Teachers and student council members vote on a student to receive this honor.

Chloe, a freshman, is the daughter of Ivy Zhang and Neo Guo of North Platte.

She is on the A Honor Roll and keeps busy with basketball, show choir, chorus, student council, S.A.I.N.T.S. and is on the Strutters Dance Team.

Chloe has a brother, Ashton, a junior at St. Pat’s High School.

