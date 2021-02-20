 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCS chooses Student of Month
0 comments

NPCS chooses Student of Month

  • 0

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Jordan Lech as the student of the month for February.

Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.

Lech, a junior, is the daughter of Mike and Jane Lech of North Platte.

Her school activities include cheerleading, volleyball, National Honor Society, S.A.I.N.T.S. and she is on the honor roll.

Outside of school she finds time to volunteer at parish events. She works at America’s Heartland Animal Center here in North Platte.

She and her family are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Jordan has a twin brother, Matthew, who is also a junior at St. Pat’s.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home & Garden

4 food storage containers that don’t suck

Food storage containers can prolong the life of leftovers, keep pests out of dry food, and help you organize your refrigerator, but a bad container lets in air and moisture, and leaves food spoiled. Here are 4 great containers to keep your kitchen organized.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News