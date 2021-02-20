NPCS chooses Student of Month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Jordan Lech as the student of the month for February.

Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.

Lech, a junior, is the daughter of Mike and Jane Lech of North Platte.

Her school activities include cheerleading, volleyball, National Honor Society, S.A.I.N.T.S. and she is on the honor roll.

Outside of school she finds time to volunteer at parish events. She works at America’s Heartland Animal Center here in North Platte.

She and her family are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Jordan has a twin brother, Matthew, who is also a junior at St. Pat’s.