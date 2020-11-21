 Skip to main content
NPCS chooses student of month
NPCS chooses student of month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Madison “Madi” Gifford as the student for the month of November. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.

Gifford, a sophomore, is the daughter of Danny and Natalie Gifford of North Platte.

Her school activities include cross county, cheer, track, S.A.I.N.T.S., choir, swing choir, one-act and the Pro-Life group.

Outside of school, she finds time to volunteer at parish events and participates as a lector at Mass. She is currently attending confirmation classes.

She and her family are members of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Gifford has three younger siblings. Braelyn an eighth grader, Cooper fourth grade and Hadley is in preschool at North Platte Catholic Schools.

