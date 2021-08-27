NPCS welcomes guest speaker Jason Evert

The North Platte Catholic Schools will welcome a nationally known speaker next week for presentations to students and parents.

Jason Evert has spoken to more than 1 million people about the virtue of chastity. He is a best-selling author of more than 10 books, including “Theology of the Body for Teens” and “How to Find Your Soulmate Without Losing Your Soul.”

On Wednesday, Evert will present a program titled “Parenting for Purity” at an a special event for parents of McDaid and St. Pat’s students at St. Patrick’s Church. The next day, he will speak to students at St. Patrick High School.

Also on Thursday, all local families are invited to hear Evert speak on “What’s So Great About Being Catholic”? The free talk will begin at 7 p.m. in the St. Patrick’s Church Parish Hall at Fourth and Chestnut streets.

For further information, contact Deacon Matthew Irish, 308-532-1874 or m.irish@npcschools.org.